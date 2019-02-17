REID

Reba C. Reid, 91, passed away on February 14, 2019 in Jacksonville surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 19, 1927 in Tifton, GA to Carl O. Copeland and Pearl Simmons Copeland.

She graduated from Tifton High School and Southern Business University in Atlanta, GA. She owned and operated a home construction firm in Americus, GA before moving to Jacksonville in 1968. She was the Business Manager for Byron, Harless, Reid and Associates, a Psychological Consulting firm to Business and Industry, for 30 years until retirement in 1998.

She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years in 2005, Dr. Melvin P. Reid. Survivors include daughters, Gayle Kendall (George) of N.Y.C., Debra Vining (Steve) of Jacksonville and Dorene Reid of Daytona Beach, FL; a son, Andrew Kendall (Sandy) of Weaverville, NC.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in her name to Community Hospice www.community hospice.com.

"It was God's merciful and perfect timing she passed on Valentine's Day so she could be reunited with the love of her life, Dr. Melvin P. Reid."