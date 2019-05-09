Home

Rebecca Ann Kuch Nee "Becky" Warren

Obituary Condolences

Rebecca Ann Kuch Nee "Becky" Warren Obituary
KUCH
Rebecca ("Becky") Ann Kuch, née Warren, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born August 23, 1942. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Sherrie Ann McLean. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas "Terry" Kuch, her son, David McLean (Sharon), daughters Amanda Blankenbicker (Glenn - deceased), Deborah Smith (Glen), her grandchildren Matthew Thompson, Amber Triggiano (Michael), Brian Smith, Brad Smith (Gabrielle), Shelby Fragoso (Ernesto) and her great-grandchildren Ilaria, Ian, Brent, Lorenzo, Olivia, Bree and Elias. In addition, she leaves behind her brothers Lloyd Warren and John Weldon, her sister-in-law, Helen Pulaski, nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved best friend of more than 40 years, Molly Lloyd.
Becky lived and worked in Jacksonville her entire adult life. In 1978, she started her own business - Northside Lock & Key (now known as The Key Shop LLC) - that continues to be family owned and operated.
Becky was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Riverview Chapter #265 and Southside Chapter #28. She was currently serving as the Worthy Matron, in addition, was a Past Matron, of the Riverview Chapter #265.
The family will receive friends at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, FL, on Monday, May 13 from 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 11 AM with interment at 1:30 PM at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 9 to May 12, 2019
