After a long journey with ALS, Rebecca ("Becky") Brickert Simpson passed away at her home on June 23, 2020. Becky was born on March 2, 1951 in Albuquerque, NM and spent most of her life in Jacksonville, FL. In her early years she enjoyed activities at Arlington United Methodist church, swimming at the YMCA, ballet dancing, being a Girl Scout and spending time with her two sisters. Becky graduated from Terry Parker High School in 1969. She attended Florida State University and joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, earning a B.A. in Education in 1973. Becky served as Counselor and Rehabilitation Specialist at the Florida Division of Blind Services and then as Project Director at the Independent Living for Adult Blind (ILAB) program until her retirement in 2013.
Becky's priority was always her family. She treasured being a mother and devoted much of her time to taking care of her girls, family gatherings, vacations with cousins and gardening. Known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren, she had a precious and dear bond with all three. Even through her illness, Becky always remained patient, kind, compassionate and caring with everyone.
Becky is preceded in death her loving parents Ann and John Taylor Brickert, and is survived by her daughters Christie Simpson Lloyd (Daniel); Kelly Simpson Stoneberger (Erik), three grandchildren Camilla, Vivienne, and Shepard Stoneberger; her sisters Linda Brickert Hartley (Cameron) and Jana Brickert Phillips (Paul).
Funeral Services will be held October 3, 10am at Christ United Methodist Church of Neptune Beach. Visit https://www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com/obituary/rebecca-becky-simpson
