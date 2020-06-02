WATSON
On, May 30, 2020, Rebecca Lynn Watson, entered into the arms of her Loving Savior. Beckie, as she was known, was born on January 7, 1956, in Jacksonville, FL to Mitchell (deceased) and Avis (living) Geren. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in healthcare administration and spent most of her career at St. Vincent's Medical Center during which time she achieved several professional certifications and served in leadership roles at both the state and national levels with her professional association. After retiring from St. Vincent's in 2009 with 26 years of service, she found a new home with Healogics, Inc. a national management company with headquarters in Jacksonville. She remained with Healogics as Vice President of Quality from 2009 until her death. She married Sam Watson in 1972 and was thankful for the 36 years they shared together before Sam's homegoing in 2008.
Beckie loved her Lord and Savior first of all and desired that all she met would know the peace and comfort that comes from walking with the Lord. However, she also enjoyed genealogy and the research that went into finding ancestors. She found it quite humorous to identify friends who ended up being distant cousins. Give her enough time and she would find that linking ancestor!
Beckie was preceded in death by her husband Sam and is survived by her children Dawn Dust (Mike Tracy), Donna (Scott) Cothren, and Dana Watson and her bonus son Sean Watson. Also left behind to mourn her passing are 11 grandchildren – Zachary, Andrew, Vincent, Jared, Branden, Jordan, Ashlynn, Amber, Kara, Ella and Wyatt, 11 bonus grandchildren –Megan, Erin, Joseph, Jonathan, Aidan, Mackenzie, Kelcie, Matthew, Elisabeth, Morgan and Savannah, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10 am at West Jacksonville Baptist Church where Beckie held membership since 1972. The family will receive friends for Visitation on June 4 2020 at 9 am at the church. Burial will immediately follow services at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens located at Trinity Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205 (904)781-9262.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.