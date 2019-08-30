|
Live. Laugh. Love. The saying loved and embraced by our daughter, sister, mom, aunt, and friend, Becky Edenfield. Rebecka Lynn Watkins Edenfield, 51, born May 9, 1968, in Denver, CO, passed away way too soon on August 27, 2019. After living in TN, CA, MD and ME, Becky's parents settled in Jacksonville, FL in 1979 where she later graduated from Baldwin Junior-Senior High School in 1986. Becky was a devoted and loyal employee, proudly working at Neal Tyler and Sons for 11 years and their subsequent owner, Champion Brands, for 18 years. Along with her loyalty, she had a soft heart and would do anything for anyone at any time; she also had the strength to always let you know where you stood; both traits admired by her family and friends. After the love she tightly held for the people around her, Becky's heart had a special place for all animals, especially those neglected or abused and made it her mission to save as many as she could. She adored flowers, especially daisies and sunflowers, an affinity she passed to her stepdaughter, Summerlee. Becky is survived by her parents, Cecil and Shirley Watkins; stepdaughter Summerlee Edenfield; sister Elizabeth Watkins; brother Gerald (Amanda) Watkins; niece Amber (Brandon) Knapp; and nephew Gregory (Cetacea) Warren. A celebration of Becky's life, laughter, and love will be held at Noon on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Temple, 9900 103rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210. To honor Becky's life, please consider a donation to Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216, https://www.jaxhumane.org/.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019