Redona Frances Futch, 94 of Palatka, FL passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Mrs. Futch was born in Alapaha, Georgia to the late George Thomas and Allie Brogdon Moore. Redona grew up in Georgia and married the late, Luther A. Futch before moving to Jacksonville in 1945 where she was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a homemaker for her family before attending FJC and gaining her Nursing Degree at the age of 42. After a career of 27 years on the surgery floor of Riverside Hospital, Redona retired.
Mrs. Futch was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Palatka and a member of the Ladies Guild. She enjoyed her weekends on the river beginning with weekend stays in the mid-1950s and moved to the river in 1991 fulltime. Redona loved gardening, entertaining family and friends at her home, and her church activities.
Mrs. Futch was preceded in death by her husband, Luther A. Futch and son, Thomas Luther Futch, and is survived by her daughters, Gloria Futch Fouraker and Janice Futch (Rick) Claridge, brother, Leo Moore, two grandsons, Greg and Chris, and three great grandsons, Cameron, Nolan, and Hunter.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the St. Monica Catholic Church,. Palatka, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Monica Catholic Church, Palatka, FL. www.stmonicacatholicchurch.com
