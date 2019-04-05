Home

McKinney Family Funeral Home
FUNERAL SERVICE for Reginald Amons, Sr. will be held at Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1PM in St. Johns Baptist Church, 740 Bridier St. Mr. Amons will rest in the John A. McKinney Memorial Chapel of the funeral home (Today) from 5-7pm. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements are in the trusted hands of REGINALD R. MCKINNEY, CFSP/LFDIC 6507 W. Beaver St. www.mckinneyfh.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 5, 2019
