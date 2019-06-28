Franskousky

Regis R. Franskousky of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, died June 24, 2019. One of nine children, he was born to Fredrick and Stella Franskousky in Pittsburgh, PA, on January 7, 1931. He was married for 57 years to his beloved wife, Eleanor "Ellie", enjoying their retirement years near the Beach. He is survived by sons, Robert and James; daughters in law, Jill and Susan; four grandchildren, Kate (husband, Kyle Cameron), Jill, Garrett, and Tanner; and two great grandchildren, Reese and Ross.

Regis spent his entire 60-year career in the flooring industry, where his creativity, good nature, and tireless dedications to the well-being of his customers made him a legend in the floor covering business and a joy to his colleagues. In addition to his professional service, Regis was a Korean War Veteran and an active member of the community with long standing service to: Rotary International, Boys and Girls Clubs, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Citizens Academy, Masonic Lodge, Shriners International, National Exchange Club, and The Players Championship. A Memorial Service will be held at Ponte Vedra Beach United Methodist Church, 76 South Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082, 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, Inc., 555 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL, 32206. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com

