Reiko Mizuguchi Roberson, 86, of Jacksonville, FL passed away April 1, 2019. Reiko was born in Yokosuka, Japan. Reiko met & married her husband Darrell when he was stationed there in the Navy. Reiko was a wonderful housewife and mother. She was a talented seamstress and made most of her family's clothing. Reiko loved gardening, crocheting, knitting and all animals especially dogs.

She is preceded in death by her husband Darrell. She is survived by daughters, Cindy Schwanger (Chuck), Lisa Nagle (Dan) and sons, J.R. Roberson (Laura) and Corey Roberson; sister, Aiko Mizuguchi; grandchildren, Kristen Robinson (Derek), Ryan Schwanger, Keidan & Quinten Nagle, Amber, J.D. & Maddison Roberson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel with Dr Tim McDaniel officiating.

Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

Flowers are gratefully accepted, or donations can be made to any animal support organization in her memory.

