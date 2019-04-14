Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Reiko Roberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reiko Mizuguchi Roberson

Obituary Condolences

Reiko Mizuguchi Roberson Obituary
ROBERSON
Reiko Mizuguchi Roberson, 86, of Jacksonville, FL passed away April 1, 2019. Reiko was born in Yokosuka, Japan. Reiko met & married her husband Darrell when he was stationed there in the Navy. Reiko was a wonderful housewife and mother. She was a talented seamstress and made most of her family's clothing. Reiko loved gardening, crocheting, knitting and all animals especially dogs.
She is preceded in death by her husband Darrell. She is survived by daughters, Cindy Schwanger (Chuck), Lisa Nagle (Dan) and sons, J.R. Roberson (Laura) and Corey Roberson; sister, Aiko Mizuguchi; grandchildren, Kristen Robinson (Derek), Ryan Schwanger, Keidan & Quinten Nagle, Amber, J.D. & Maddison Roberson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel with Dr Tim McDaniel officiating.
Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
Flowers are gratefully accepted, or donations can be made to any animal support organization in her memory.
Please sign the online guest book at www.broadusraines.com
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL (904) 284-4000.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now