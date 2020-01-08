|
|
Tschacher
Reinhard Heinz Tschacher was born on June 25, 1936, in Halbau, East Germany (now Poland) and he passed away on January 6, 2020, at the age of 83.
Heinz left East Germany on a motorcycle at age 19. As a boy, he lived in a wagon with his parents and 3 sisters fleeing Russians during WWII. After the war, they homesteaded in Crimmitschau, East Germany. He was happily married for 25 years and enjoyed 43 years with Mercedes Benz. Heinz was predeceased by his parents, August and Clara and his wife and love of his life, Jackie. Heinz had an amazing life and his stories (if you could get him to spill them) were fascinating. He truly was a gentleman, an engineer and a fount of knowledge on so very many subjects. He will be sorely missed by us, but we know he is reunited with Jackie who he missed every day.
Surviving are his daughters: Debbi Mann (Richard), Sandie Smith (Donald), Karen Sikora (Phil) and Sharon Brownlee (David). His grandchildren: Mindy Hartung, Kyle Smith (Danielle), Richard Mann, Jr., Whitney Falkenberg (Travis), Rachel Smith (Charlie), Randall Smith, Connor Sikora, Sarah Cannon (Tyler) and Jeff Brownlee. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. His sisters (Germany): twin, Helga Klein, Karin Bauer (Horst) and Regina Erben. Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020, in the Chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South Jacksonville, FL 32216. Graveside to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family asks that you join us to share our many stories of Heinz at the Sikora's home following graveside services. Hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020