Celestine
Rena M. Celestine, 81, passed away on September 2, 2020. She was born in Americus, GA, graduated from Matthew W. Gilbert Career Exploration Academy and retired as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Bible School Fellowship, New Member Ministry and Mission Ministry with Shiloh Baptist Church. Rena was predeceased by her husband, Preston J. Celestine Sr, 2 sons: Terrance D. Celestine and Gregory K. Celestine. She is survived by her loving children: Anthony S. (Iris) Celestine, Preston J. (Michelle) Celestine Jr., Kim S. Wilson and Angela M. (Eric) Lane; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL. Graveside services will be held 10 AM, Friday September 11, 2020 at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 N. Edgewood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219 with Pastor H.B. Charles officiating. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com