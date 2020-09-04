1/1
Rena Celestine
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celestine
Rena M. Celestine, 81, passed away on September 2, 2020. She was born in Americus, GA, graduated from Matthew W. Gilbert Career Exploration Academy and retired as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Bible School Fellowship, New Member Ministry and Mission Ministry with Shiloh Baptist Church. Rena was predeceased by her husband, Preston J. Celestine Sr, 2 sons: Terrance D. Celestine and Gregory K. Celestine. She is survived by her loving children: Anthony S. (Iris) Celestine, Preston J. (Michelle) Celestine Jr., Kim S. Wilson and Angela M. (Eric) Lane; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL. Graveside services will be held 10 AM, Friday September 11, 2020 at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 N. Edgewood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219 with Pastor H.B. Charles officiating. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holly Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Edgewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
9042829336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved