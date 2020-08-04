1/1
Renel Cameron
1932 - 2020
Cameron
Renel Elizabeth Siders-Cameron was born May 24, 1932 to Mr. Joseph Siders & Mrs. Man-Marie in Ritter South Carolina. She moved to Jacksonville where she met and married Lorenzo S. Cameron. She worked as a nurse where she took pride serving the sick but her proudest service was in service to the Lord. She was a devout member of Evergreen Baptist Church under Reverend Phoenix before transitioning to Greater Refuge Church of Christ under the leadership of Bishop Gentle Groover. She passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at the age of 88 after a lengthy battle with Dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Joseph, Lilly, Phoebe, Dora and Azelea; husband, Lorenzo S. Cameron; and a daughter, Cynthia Williams. She is survived by her children: Joyce Sally and Vincent Cameron (Jaynell);10 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, great grands nieces and nephews. A graveside ceremony will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00AM in Walterboro, South Carolina. In Lieu of Flowers the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in her name or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.ALZ.com HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
