|
|
EDMONDS
Retha Lee Edmonds, 72, of Green Cove Springs, peacefully transitioned on Monday, April 8, 2019. A native of Pineview, GA, she was the daughter of Louis Daniel and Mae Etta (Henderson) Vaughn. She was a licensed Cosmetologist and former Clay County Council on Aging employee. She was a longtime, faithful member of To God be the Glory Holiness Church, Green Cove Springs. Retha was a loving caregiver who enjoyed sitting on her porch. Cherished memories: sons, Anthony Jerome (Tracy) Edmonds, Carmel, IN; Kelvin Edmonds, Green Cove Springs; sister, Pecola Vaughn, Cincinnati, OH; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: Wednesday, April 17 from 11 a.m. -12 noon. Homegoing Celebration commencing at 12 noon at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1300 Dr. M. L. King, Jr. Blvd., Green Cove Springs, Rev. R. L. Wright, Pastor. Interment: Mt. Olive Cemetery. Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 12, 2019