CARSWELL
Retha Mae Carswell (Retha Graves), a resident of Gainesville, Florida passed away on April 16, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11AM at Mt. Olive AME Church, 721 SE 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida. Ms. Carswell's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-7PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue and on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-7PM at Chestnut Funeral Home, 18 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 24, 2019