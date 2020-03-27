|
Dyal
Reuben Carson Dyal of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away at the age of 80 on March 23, 2020. Carson was born on March 2, 1940, to parents, Reuben C. Dyal Sr. and Julia Thomps Dyal in Orange City, Florida. Carson attended the University of Florida where he received both his Bachelor of Arts degree and his Law Degree. Carson began work as an attorney for the Florida Industrial Relations Commission, and in 1977, he was appointed by Governor Askew as the Chairman of the newly established Unemployment Appeals Commission, where he continued as Chairman until his retirement in July 2001. Additionally, he served for many years as Chairman of the Board of the First Commerce Credit Union.
Carson was married to MaryAlice Herb, and they both enjoyed reading good books, spending time with their dogs, eating out, traveling, and getting together with friends. After his wife, MaryAlice passed away in 2005, he was fortunate to reconnect with one of his long-time friends, Harriet Elizabeth "Beth" Bowen. Carson later married Beth and always said that he gained a loving family when he married Beth; he became a father and grandfather to her children and numerous grandchildren. He said it made life more fun to have children and grandchildren around, especially during the holidays, and have Beth and Mike to watch Gator football with him.
Carson was predeceased by his father, mother, siblings, and his first wife, MaryAlice Herb Dyal (2005). Survivors include his wife, Beth Dyal and her children: James "Jimmy" Bowen (Marla); Michelle Bowen Brown; Michael "Mike" Bowen; and Christopher "Chris" Bowen (Ann) and Beth's numerous grandchildren. Carson is also survived by his "adopted family and longtime friends" Barbara and Ralph Jaeger and Reverends Charissa Jaeger-Sanders and Chris Sanders. Carson said Charissa was the daughter he never had, and she considered him "Uncle Carson."
Due to the current restrictions of Covid-19, Reverend Chris Sanders will officiate a short, private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Carson's honor to Guide Dogs of America, Phone number 813-833-6429.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020