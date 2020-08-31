1/1
Rex Smith
Rex J. Smith, 93, of Jacksonville, FL passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. He was born in Deep Gap, NC on April 1, 1927. Rex was married to Betty Pearson Smith on April 12, 1946. He worked in construction for various companies including his own company. Rex was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville and he had a passion for repairing, buying and selling Model A Fords. Rex was a member of First Coast Region Model A Club of which he received an award. He is survived by his children Dennis (Maggie) Smith, Joyce (Randy) McCormick, Tanya Thomas, David (Stephanie) Smith, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207 is serving the family. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:30am at Christian Family Chapel, 10365 Old St. Augustine Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution be made in memory of Rex Smith to First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, FL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
