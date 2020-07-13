Reyna Horner

HORNER
Reyna Korman Horner passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. Reyna was born in New Haven, Connecticut on January 8, 1946. She was a devoted special education and reading teacher.
She was predeceased by her brother Steven Korman in 2018. Reyna is survived by her daughters, Rachel Gridley of Jacksonville and Dr. Jennifer Solomon of New York, grandchildren Bryce and Zach Gridley and Samantha and Alexis Solomon. She is also survived by her brother Howard (Joy) Korman and nephew Josh Korman and niece Ali Korman Shelton, as well as her longtime companion Regg Weller.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Reyna's name to Hope Haven 4600 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville 32207. Reyna's family would like to especially thank Vivian Miller for her devoted care.
