Reyna Horner
HORNER
Reyna Korman Horner passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. Reyna was born in New Haven, Connecticut on January 8, 1946. She was a devoted special education and reading teacher.
She was predeceased by her brother Steven Korman in 2018. Reyna is survived by her daughters, Rachel Gridley of Jacksonville and Dr. Jennifer Solomon of New York, grandchildren Bryce and Zach Gridley and Samantha and Alexis Solomon. She is also survived by her brother Howard (Joy) Korman and nephew Josh Korman and niece Ali Korman Shelton, as well as her longtime companion Regg Weller.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Reyna's name to Hope Haven 4600 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville 32207. Reyna's family would like to especially thank Vivian Miller for her devoted care.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
