James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
Rev. Ricardo "Rick" Bright

Rev. Ricardo "Rick" Bright Obituary
Bright
Rev. Ricardo Bright a resident of Jax, Fl., passed Nov. 06, 2019. Survivors include: a loving and devoted family. Funeral services will be held, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Greater Grant AME, 5533 Gilchrist Rd., Rev. Tan C. Moss, pastor. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 8:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
