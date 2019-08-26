|
|
Friedemann
After an amazing, miraculous and inspiring journey through life, Richard A. Friedemann peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. His 92 years began in Krakow, Poland as the 2nd child of Leon Friedmann & Lilla Friedmann (Frischer). After a short idyllic childhood in a home filled with love, good food, and art, the Nazis invaded Poland and tore their lives apart forever. Their home and possessions were taken and Richard, his brother Zygmunt and Leon were imprisoned in Plaszow Concentration Camp. Lilla was sent to a notorious prison in Krakow where she was murdered. Richard's father was murdered in Plaszow camp. In the next years, Richard and Zygmunt began a hellish journey through Auschwitz-Birkenau, Dachau, Kaufering-Landsburg, Augsburg, and the underground Messerschmitt-werke facility. After surviving numerous brushes with death, Richard and his brother were liberated by U.S. forces on April 1945. Richard then joined the Polish Guard, hoping to return to his beloved Poland. But by then, the communists had seized control of Poland and his Polish Guard unit was put on a train for Russia and likely execution. Richard and a few others jumped from the train and returned to the U.S. base where Richard was offered transport to the U.S.A. Shortly after his arrival, he joined the U.S. Army and served honorably during the Korean Conflict in Battery C, 169th AAA BN. After that war, he began his schooling and worked several jobs. In 1953, he was working as a cook in Old Orchard Beach, Maine when he met Katharine Oliver. They were married the next year. Richard received a BA degree from the University of Rhode Island in 1956, the same year his first child, Karen was born. He earned his master's degree in Social Work from Simmons College in 1958 and in 1960, his son Mark was born. Shortly after Mark's birth, the family moved from New England to Iowa and Richard began his professional career as a psychiatric social worker. During his professional life, Richard saved many people from suicide and counseled scores of people with serious mental, physical and emotional problems. He was very involved in the civil rights movement and in a catholic charity that was focused on renovating homes for impoverished families. He wrote several papers including a definitive group therapy program for single-mothers on welfare. He was active in the community sponsoring art exhibits and taking part in the foreign exchange program, hosting several different foreign students. Richard was an avid collector of art and loved traditional Polish folk music and modern music, especially Pink Floyd and the Doors. His countless charitable works included going after work to counsel patients in a hospital for little or no pay. Richard exposed his family to art, culture, and travel, taking them on vacation trips to almost every state in the Union. He was an obsessive stamp collector and amassed such a huge collection that he began selling it around the country where he accumulated more stamps, but more importantly many life-long friends. Richard's past history remained a mystery to his children until 1996, when he took his son Mark to Poland to successfully win back his family home. While there, he revealed the terrible history of his early life and introduced Mark to old and new Polish friends and Polish culture itself. Part of Richard's secret past included his Jewish heritage. His children were raised catholic because of Richard's strangely significant interaction in the concentration camps. During his time in Auschwitz-Birkenau, he heard a voice from the adjoining cell giving him words of encouragement and faith. Later in Dachau, a voice spoke the same words of encouragement from the next cell over. Richard was astonished to learn it was miraculously the same catholic priest who had been in Auschwitz. His name was Father Harte and this strange encounter formulated Richard's conversion to Catholicism. Richard and his loving wife Kay moved from Iowa to Jacksonville, Florida in 1984. He was a member of the Polish-American club and treasured his time dancing, drinking and conversing with his fellow Poles. He was a true patriot to America and to Poland. In 2016 when his beloved wife's health care became difficult, Richard moved to Tallahassee to live with his son Mark. Richard, Mark and Karen returned to Poland in 2018 for the publication of Richard's book (in Polish) "One of Many" and to continue the long hard work of restoring the family home. Lucid, witty and brilliant to the end, he spoke so lovingly of his wife of 65 years, proudly saying, "Look at my beautiful wife". She is beautiful and now we're also looking at the beautiful life you lived.
Proceeded in death by Leon, his father, Lilla, his mother, Zygmunt, his brother, and his extended family in Poland. Also proceeded in death by Dorthy Oliver, Jean Turner, Perry Turner, and John Conroy. He loved them all.
Survived by his wonderful wife Kay, his daughter Karen, his son Mark, his daughter-in-law Chitnuchar, 2 grandchildren, Jessica and Shane and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Janet Conroy, the awesome whole Conroy clan and the three wonderful Turner sister's.
Services for this humble and incredible man will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 1:30 pm at the MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32312.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer Project in Tallahassee, Florida.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019