Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Alford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Alford

Add a Memory
Richard Alford Obituary
Alford
Mr. Richard Alford, a 68 retired veteran of Jacksonville, Florida. Passed away on October 18, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Carlos Alford (Von) and Detrol Alford-Ranson (Terry). 5 grandchildren.
Mr. Alford services will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019. 11am at Collins Chapel AME Church, 465 US-90 Baldwin, Fl. Interment will follow on Monday, October 28, 2019, 10am in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Services are under the Professional Care of
Carnegie Funeral Home, Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-1857
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now