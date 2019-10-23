|
Alford
Mr. Richard Alford, a 68 retired veteran of Jacksonville, Florida. Passed away on October 18, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Carlos Alford (Von) and Detrol Alford-Ranson (Terry). 5 grandchildren.
Mr. Alford services will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019. 11am at Collins Chapel AME Church, 465 US-90 Baldwin, Fl. Interment will follow on Monday, October 28, 2019, 10am in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Services are under the Professional Care of
Carnegie Funeral Home, Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-1857
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019