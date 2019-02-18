BODWAY

Richard Allen "Rick" Bodway, 60, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was a native of Jacksonville and graduated from Tech High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marines at the age of 17. He completed boot camp at Parris Island, SC and returned to Jacksonville and served 8 years in the Marine Corps. Rick was a drywall contractor, a master at his trade and also obtained his real estate license.He was preceded in death by his father, William H. "Hal" Bodway, Sr. and his brother, William H. "Hal" Bodway, Jr. Surviving family include his wife of 35 years, Lenora Dawn Bodway; 2 children: Katy Bodway (Steve) and Aaron Bodway; mother: Dixie Bodway; 1 sister: Dixie Creech (Bobby); 1 brother: Curtis Bodway; several half-sisters, half-brothers, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and extended family. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, 8531 N. Main Street, with Rev. Tim Rigdon, officiating. His family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Event Center at Peeples, 14165 N. Main Street. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Hunger Fight (https://hungerfight.org). Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Bodway Family. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary