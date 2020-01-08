|
|
Ward
Richard "Rick" Allen Ward, born in Portsmith, VA on Oct. 12, 1945, passed away Dec. 11, 2019, surrounded by a loving family. Rick was a hard-working man. He started working at a young age to support his new family. Shortly after, he found himself drawn to the water. He put in his time and became a tugboat captain. He loved what he did. After over 40 years of doing what he loved, Rick retired. He had a big heart and loved his family and we all loved him. Being an all around great person, Rick enjoyed entertaining people, had quite the repertoire of jokes and was the life of the party. Rick will be missed deeply but his memory will carry on through his family and friends. He would not want us to mourn his death; but instead, celebrate the life he lived. Rick is predeceased by his parents Sally (Ward) Cook and William Michael Cook, brothers, JT and Reno, sister, Yvonne, and daughter Shannon. He is survived by his brothers and sister, children David (Katie), Rikkiann (Chris), Wendy and Monty, grandkids and great-grandkids as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends.
"Therefore you too have grief now, but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you." John 16:22. Services will be held at Lannie Road Baptist Church (5998 Lannie Rd., Jax., FL 32218) 1/11/2020 at 11:am.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020