Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Lake View Memorial Park
Sykesville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Batchelor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Batchelor


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Richard Batchelor Obituary
Batchelor
Richard Douglas Batchelor Sr. (Dick) passed away October 11, 2019, at home with his family. He was Born in Baltimore Maryland to parents Mary A. and Douglas M. Batchelor on January 29, 1944. He is survived by his wife Jacquelyn; four sons Richard, Gary, Douglas, Kevin; three children by marriage Craig, Heather, Hayley; and eight grandchildren. Richard will return to Maryland and have eternal life with his family at Lake View Memorial Park in Sykesville, MD. A graveside service will be held in Maryland on November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am. A memorial service to celebrate his life in Jacksonville, FL, will be held later.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.