Batchelor
Richard Douglas Batchelor Sr. (Dick) passed away October 11, 2019, at home with his family. He was Born in Baltimore Maryland to parents Mary A. and Douglas M. Batchelor on January 29, 1944. He is survived by his wife Jacquelyn; four sons Richard, Gary, Douglas, Kevin; three children by marriage Craig, Heather, Hayley; and eight grandchildren. Richard will return to Maryland and have eternal life with his family at Lake View Memorial Park in Sykesville, MD. A graveside service will be held in Maryland on November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am. A memorial service to celebrate his life in Jacksonville, FL, will be held later.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019