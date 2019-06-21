Canning

Richard F. Canning, 86, of Ponte Vedra Beach and Jacksonville, FL, died peacefully with family at his side on June 17, 2019. Richard was born on November 26, 1932 in Suffern, NY to Theresa and John Canning. They lived in the Bronx before his family moved to Moonachie, NJ. Rich graduated from Wood Ridge High School and then served in the United States Navy.

After he returned from the service, he married Carol Wickersty of Wood Ridge, NJ in 1959. They settled in Waldwick, NJ where they raised their three children.

Rich started his career at Lowe Paper Company before joining the Frank A. McBride Co. of Hawthorne, NJ. He was hired as a draftsman and rose to vice president. Rich and Carol retired to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 1997.

Rich was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carol (2011); his parents and three siblings (triplets) who died in infancy. He is survived by his daughter Colleen Canning of Ponte Vedra and her husband Dr. Theodore Glasser; his son James; and his daughter Christine Esposito of Cranford, NJ and her husband Thomas. Rich was loved and will be missed by his three granddaughters, Jillian Glasser and Erin and Addison Esposito. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary DeLorenzo and John Canning, and their spouses (Tony and Bev, respectively) and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Monday, June 24th in Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated.

Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...

