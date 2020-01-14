Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
Jacksonville, FL
Richard Cole Thalleen Obituary
Thalleen
Richard Cole Thalleen, age 84, passed away peacefully on December 31st, 2019. Richard was born in Rockford Illinois on July 8th, 1935. Richard came to Jacksonville, FL with his parents in 1947. Richard graduated from The Bolles School in 1953. After a short time in college, he married Sandra Huber in 1956. They had 4 children Sandra Garland (of Kississime, FL) Kristina Thalleen (of Baton Rouge, LA) Micheal Thalleen (of Clovis, NM) and Marc Thalleen (of Jacksonville FL). Richard was a very active member of All Saints Episcopal as well as he was very involved with many outreach ministries. He retired from the IRS in 2015. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed his time with his wife of 63 years. He loved making his apple butter and pickles to hand to out many of his friends. The service for the celebration of his life will be on January 18 at 11 am at All Saints Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, FL. A reception will follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to All Saints or Church Without Walls.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020
