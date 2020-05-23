Frisby
Richard Lee Frisby Jr., 71, of Green Cove Springs, Florida, passed away on May 19th from cardiac arrest.
Richard was born on April 3, 1949 in Kenova, West Virginia. A successful businessman, Richard moved his family to Florida in 1982. He was a dedicated husband and father determined to provide for his family. Richard's favorite hobby was fishing, especially at Sebastian Inlet, Florida.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Marie and brother Greg. He is survived by his wife, Vickie, two sons Richard and Michael, daughter-in-law Cheryl, sister Brenda, brother-in-law Chris, sister-in-law Pam, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.There will be no services held, at Richard's request.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 23 to May 24, 2020.