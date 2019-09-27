|
|
Hartnett
Hartnett, Richard Edward. September 21, 2019. Age 71 of Sarasota, FL formerly of Michigan, Hawaii, Virginia, Florida and New York. Beloved husband for 29 years of the late Janna Hartnett and Ellen Hartnett for 9 years. Loving father of Kimberly (Matthew) Bricker and Shawn (Alison). Including step-children, Sara (Walt) Lenz and Josh (Kristin) Loye. Dear brother of John (the late Barbara), William (Elizabeth), and the late Thomas (Elizabeth). Proud grandfather of Lily, Thomas, Evelyn, Charlie, Luke, Michael, and Samuel. For full obituary and service information.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019