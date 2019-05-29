Roberts

Mr. Richard Henry Roberts, Sr. (61) was called home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Orelia Simmons Roberts and Romeo J. Roberts. He graduated in 1976 from Peck High School in Fernandina Beach, FL and further his education attending Florida A & M University in Tallahassee, Florida. After 33 years of dedicated service, Richard retired from Anheuser Bush in 2018. Richard is survived by his devoted, dedicated and loving wife, Nadia Adams Roberts of 23 years; children, Deandra Roberts, Maisha Roberts, Ebony Roberts and Richard Roberts, Jr.; 9 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Romeo Roberts (Carol), Waymond Roberts, Michael Thomas, Josette Donaldson, Barbara Way, Mary Ann Zoe, Shenna Hutchinson (Lavonia), Orelia Brevard and Juanita Sturdivant; supportive in-laws, Furman Adams and Yvonne Adams; heart-felt brother-in-law, Gary F. Adams, Sr. (Jackie); loving sister-in-law, Karen Adams Boyd (Michael); and a host of caring relatives, nieces, nephews and call at any moment friends. Special thanks to Romeo Roberts, Diana Mingo, and Shirley Wilson. Homegoing Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, June 1 at the Saint Paul AME Church, 6910 New Kings Road, Rev. Marvin Zanders, II, Pastor. Mr. Roberts will rest for loved ones and friends will be held on Friday, May 31 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Northside Chapel and Saturday, from 9:00 am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Bosque Bello Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Road (904) 765-4150.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 30, 2019