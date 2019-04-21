|
Richard "Dickie" Hunt passed away peacefully late in the night on March 13, 2019 at the age of 81.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Louise, his two sons Steve (Peggy) and Jim (Molly), and the love of his life, grandson Cooper.
Richard was a Jacksonville Firefighter from August 1963 thru September 1996 and retired as District Chief.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019