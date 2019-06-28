Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Hocker

Add a Memory
Richard J. Hocker Obituary
Hocker
Richard J. Hocker, entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held TODAY at 11:00am in Congregational Holiness Church, SR16, Green Cove Springs, Rev. Clarence Jenkins, officiating. Friends may call the church from 10:00am until the hour of service. Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now