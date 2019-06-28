|
Hocker
Richard J. Hocker, entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held TODAY at 11:00am in Congregational Holiness Church, SR16, Green Cove Springs, Rev. Clarence Jenkins, officiating. Friends may call the church from 10:00am until the hour of service. Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 28 to June 29, 2019