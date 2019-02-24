JACKSON

Richard (Dick/Dicker) Jackson passed from our world on the morning of February 13th and will be missed by all who took the time and had the pleasure of getting to know him.

A truly unique character, he was a generous and loyal friend, a loving father, an avid reader and writer, and a man of uncommonly strong integrity and commitment to beliefs (some might say stubborn to a fault!).

Proudly eccentric, he often chose to take a path less traveled, and always opted for quality over quantity in all aspects of life.

He had lifelong Libertarian leanings and was an inquisitive explorer of nature, cities, people, deeds and thoughts. A strong passion for city planning/transport lead to his being an active and vocal advocate for the revitalization of downtown Jacksonville until his last days.

He considered himself a jack of all trades, and throughout his life he collected an eclectic array of experiences, friends, hobbies and professions including: restaurant ownership, rental property ownership, construction, various auto and motorcycle projects, multiple inventions, boating in all it's forms from kayaks to tall ships, and service in Korea with the US Army.

He will be truly missed enormously by many diversified groups of people particularly in the Jacksonville area where he spent the last 34 years of his life.

According to his strong wishes, there will not be any service of any kind. In lieu of flowers or other niceties, Dick would simply encourage independent thinking and taking a more active interest in their community, perhaps in his honor. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary