Richard John Eastlack Obituary
Eastlack
Richard John Eastlack, 82, of Atlantic Beach passed away on Friday, November 22nd. Dick, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Washington D.C., the son of John Earl Eastlack and Lola Fay Eastlack.
Dick joined the Air Force after college and spent a 26 year career as an officer before retiring in 1986 at the rank of Lt. Colonel. He served tours of duty in the Vietnam War as a navigator flying F-4's and C-130's, among other aircraft. After retiring from the military, Dick and his loving wife, Anne Morgan Eastlack, moved to Neptune Beach before finally settling at Selva Marina in Atlantic Beach some years later.
Those who knew Dick understood that he had a passion (if not necessarily the aptitude) for playing golf. He also had a great sense of humor and his laughter could be heard for the past 30+ years inside Bogey's at Windy Harbor Golf Club, where he typically played 4-5 times a week after his retirement.
Dick is survived by his children, Robert Eastlack, Michael Eastlack and Morgan Hawkins, his sister Donna Taylor, and his 9 grandchildren. In lieu of a service, the family will be holding a small, private celebration of Dick's life.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
