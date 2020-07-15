Lopez
Richard John Lopez, 82, left this world peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home in Bryceville, Florida.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Nan (Mixson) Key; his daughter, Debra Ann Lopez Andersen and his sons, Jack Egan Lopez (Faye), Bryan Joseph Lopez, Christopher Lee Lopez and James Bryan Key (Kevin); Step-Mother, Lisa Lopez. He has 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; Cousins, Wanda Betancourt, Michael Brian, and Ricky Lambert; Along with nieces, nephews, and more.
Rick was born and raised in New York City by his parents, Jack Angel Lopez and Ligia Requena Espino. He attended primary school at the St. Michael's Boys School in Tarrytown, New York. His father Jack, was a musician and band-leader, who formed his own 21-piece big-band orchestra, which played across New York City and eventually led the family to Miami Beach, Florida in 1950. Rick attended, then graduated from Miami Edison High School.
His love for baseball and a friendship with Leon Hamilton of the Los Angeles Dodgers, cultivated his first career as a professional scout for the LA Dodgers, followed by the NY Mets and the San Diego Padres. His second career led him back to Miami, where he was a full-time Fireman with the Dade County Fire Department. Following retirement, he resided in Bryceville, Florida for over 35 years.
Rick was a foodie, who loved his family, Frank Sinatra, Big Band era music, and a good Cadillac. Quite possibly his two greatest loves in life were the New York Yankees and the Florida Gators. Both of which, he never missed a game, be it from his living room recliner or in the stands of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. He also spent many years working with the Gator Club of Jacksonville. Rick and Nan traveled the world together. Regardless of where they were, Rick never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went.
Due to the Coronavirus, a public service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rick may be made to the Nassau Humane Society at www.nassauhumane.org/donate
