Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Koons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Koons

Add a Memory
Richard Koons Obituary
Koons
Richard Lavonne Koons passed away on August 18, 2019, at Baptist Hospital from a heart condition. He was born on April 5, 1957. He is survived by his siblings Mary C Ray, Lee A Moore, and Belinda A Moore, nieces Patricia Johnson, Victoria Odum, and Sarah Singletary, aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and many other loved ones. The family is planning a private celebration of Richard's life in the near future.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.