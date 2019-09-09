|
|
Koons
Richard Lavonne Koons passed away on August 18, 2019, at Baptist Hospital from a heart condition. He was born on April 5, 1957. He is survived by his siblings Mary C Ray, Lee A Moore, and Belinda A Moore, nieces Patricia Johnson, Victoria Odum, and Sarah Singletary, aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and many other loved ones. The family is planning a private celebration of Richard's life in the near future.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019