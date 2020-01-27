|
Owen
Richard "Rick" Lewis Owen III, 63, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away unexpectedly January 21, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Born November 13, 1956 in Jacksonville, Florida Rick was the son of Richard and Barbara (Barnes) Owen, Jr.
After graduation from Wolfson High School and Florida Community College at Jacksonville, Rick spent most of his professional life in product sales. Starting AFFCO USA, Inc. in February 2008, he served as President until his semi retirement in March 2019. Much loved by family and friends, Rick enjoyed Johnny Carson reruns and Elvis music.
Rick leaves behind his younger brother, Robert "Bob" A. Owen, Jacksonville, Florida and cousins Barbara Tamblin, Joanne Roster, and James Davis all of whom reside in California.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020