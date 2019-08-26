|
|
Berry
Richard Lee Berry, 89, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in West Palm Beach, FL and lived in Florida his entire life. He was employed by the Jacksonville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta as a mail clerk. He was promoted through the ranks and retired after 43 years of service as the Vice President of Operations. In 1950 he enlisted in the Florida National Guard where he served 34 years and retired with the rank of Command Sergeant Major, E-9. He was a member of the Northside Lions Club, Northside Business Leaders, Rotary Club, Citizens Planning Advisory Committee (CPAC), Economic Development and Enhancement of North Jacksonville (EDEN), Northside Civic Association and the Heckscher Drive Community Club. He was predeceased by his wife Gail Berry and his daughter Valarie Odum. Survivors include two sons, Michael Berry of Jacksonville; Patrick Berry (Susanne) of Fernandina Beach, FL. Son-in-law Steve Odum of Jacksonville; four grandchildren Steffanie Wood, Stacie Rozier, Zachary Berry, and Michaela Berry; great-granddaughter Margaret Wood. The funeral service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, 2 pm at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning an hour to service time. Please sign the family's online guest book at corey-kerlin.com. Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home1426 Rowe Ave Jacksonville, FL 32208.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019