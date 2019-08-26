|
Owen
Richard Lewis Owen, Jr. (Dick) of Salt Springs, FL died peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019. He was 90 years old.
Mr. Owen was born in Dayton, Ohio November 13, 1928. His family moved to California when Dick was a boy, there he spent most of his younger years. He attended Grant High School in Sacramento, CA and was named Valedictorian of his senior class of 1946. Accepted to Stanford University in 1946 he was a member of the Naval ROTC and Theta Chi fraternity. Dick graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in economics and was commissioned an Ensign in the US Navy. He was assigned to the destroyer USS Duncan and spent a year in the Pacific Theater during the Korean War. Accepted in the naval aviation flight program and transferred to Pensacola, FL where he received the designation of naval aviator in 1952. While in Pensacola he met Barbara Barnes and they married on July 1952. Dick was assigned to Patrol Squadron Five at Jacksonville Naval Air Station where he flew P2V patrol bombers. He was later named as Patrol Plan Commander.
When he left the Navy in 1954 he secured a position with The Prudential
Company in Jacksonville, FL. He held a variety of positions at Prudential
and retired after 34 years as Senior Administrative Assistant to the Vice
President of Sales. After retirement, Dick and Barbara remained in Jacksonville until 2007 and then moved to Salt Springs, FL deep in the Ocala National Forest.
Barbara Owen predeceased Dick in 2013 after 60 years of marriage.
He is survived by two sons, Rick and Bob both of whom reside in Jacksonville.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Rose Castle, formerly Thrive Memory Care and Heartland Hospice.
