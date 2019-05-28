|
|
McCullough
Richard McCullough, Jr. 42 of Hilliard, passed away on 05/22/2019.
Mr. McCullough was born on November 20, 1976 in Jacksonville to Richard and Bambi McCullough. In addition to his father, Richard is also predeceased by grandparents Frank McCullough and Katie Bell Lucas.
Survivors include his wife Chanda McCullough, children Nicholas Scism, Destiny (Alex) Donoso, Ariel McCullough, Desirea McCullough, and Richard Trey McCullough, mother Bambi McCullough, sister Christina Choate, brother William (Kelly) McCullough, and Grandmother Lilly McCullough. Survivors also include several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard was a beloved Husband, Dad, Son, Brother, and Uncle.
Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Callahan Funeral Home on Tues. 05/28/19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will also be held in the Chapel on Wed. 05/29/2019 @ 11:00a.m., with interment in River Road Church Cemetery, Nassau Co. Florida.
Condolences may be expressed at www.callahanfh.com. Arrangements under the direction and care of Ellis & Charlotte McAninch, Callahan Funeral Home, Inc.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019