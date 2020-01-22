|
Miller
Richard B. Miller, age 81 of Jacksonville, FL passed away on January 20, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones. A proud graduate of Lehigh University, Richard is survived by his wife Laura, three sons David (Monique), Michael(Glenn), Daniel(Lior), and seven grandchildren, Josh, Leah, Elijah, Jacob, Sandy, Zoey and Ezra.
In 1977 Richard moved with then wife, and mother of his three sons, Sandy Miller, of blessed memory, to Jacksonville while serving as an executive with Southeast Toyota Distributors. Along with other accomplishments there he was proud of founding the JM Associates Federal Credit Union.
Later, Richard worked and retired from the City of Jacksonville.
He was an active member and leader at Congregation Ahavath Chesed.
Richard is remembered by family and friends for his kind spirit, keen intellect, and steadfast commitment to a life lived around an example of honesty, integrity, and a commitment for helping his fellow man.
A service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd at Congregation Ahavath Chesed (The Temple), 8727 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville with Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar as Officiant.
The Committal service will follow at The Temple Cemetery (Evergreen Gate#5). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregation Ahavath Chesed.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020