Monsorno
Richard Vito Monsorno, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully into the arms of God in his home on Father's Day, surrounded by his family. He was 66 years old.
Rich is survived by the love of his life, Jomarie; his 4 children, Melody Bolduc (Cameron), Gina Monteiro (Frank Pisano), Richard (Erin) Monsorno II, and Jason Monsorno (Meagan Oelke); and his sister, Diana Laukaitis (Bill). He will also be remembered fondly by his grandchildren, Evie and Christiana. He is predeceased by his parents, Silvio and Francis Monsorno.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Hardage Giddens, 11801 San Jose Blvd in Jacksonville.
A Mass will be celebrated in memory of Richard at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Monday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m., 4214 Loretto Road, Jacksonville, Father Sebastian officiating.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 21 to June 22, 2019