Richard Patten

Patten
Richard A. Patten was born on February 24, 1944, and passed on August 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Richard was born in Deland, Florida to Roscoe and Grace Patten. They moved to Jacksonville when Richard was two years old. He graduated from Landon High School in 1962. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force for four years, where he became proficient in Morse code. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he enrolled at Jacksonville University and obtained his degree in General Business. He began his employment at Prudential Insurance Company in 1970 where he worked until his retirement in 1997. After retirement, he became a "creature of habit" dining out every day, going to the YMCA for his daily workout, and meeting his sister every Saturday for lunch. He will be missed by all. Richard's survivors include his sister, Susan Harnage, brother, David (wife Sammy), numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery is serving the family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Care or the charity of your choice
.
