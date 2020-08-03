1/
Richard Paul Jarvis
Jarvis
Richard Paul Jarvis, 77, of Salt Springs, husband of Susan Jarvis, passed away, in his home on July 27th, after a long illness.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1943, in Anderson, IN.
Richard graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He later worked as a Millwright and Carpenter for 40 yrs. Richard was a proud member of the Vietnam Vets Legacy Motorcycle club.
Richard is survived by his wife Susan of Salt Springs, his daughters Ronda Schuller and Annette Pozar, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Judy, of New Port Richey.
No services will be held as his wish was cremation.
Donations in his memory can be made to the American Heart Association
Rest in Peace, to you Richard Jarvis, a truly one of a kind man.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
