Richard John Pope, Jr., died at age 59 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 31, 1959. Due to this auspicious beginning, the world threw him an annual party to celebrate his birth. His parents were Richard (Dick) J. Pope Sr. and Susan Bailey Pope.

Richard was educated in local schools, graduating from Terry Parker High School where he was one of the few people to compete in surfing and skateboarding for the Aqua East teams. He attended Jacksonville University and graduated from Mercer University with a B.B A., majoring in Economics. While at Mercer he was a very active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity where he formed lifelong bonds of brotherhood and friendship.

Upon graduation, Richard began careers first in commercial banking and then commercial real estate. Taking the experience from these two ventures, Richard began an over 25-year career in the telecommunications industry rising to several senior leadership positions. Richard was a sought after executive leading projects domestically and internationally in India, Brazil, Jakarta and Calgary, BC.

Richard was a professing Christian, Cursillista, and communicant at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra.

While Richard had many gifts, the greatest was that of friendship. He was trusted and loyal and many considered him to be one of their "inner circle." Richard was always happy to join friends for a last minute lunch, a round of golf, a day at the beach, a twilight cruise, SAE reunion hunt or YPIA gathering.

He is survived by his sister Kimberly Pope Rainey and hundreds of friends. He was predeceased by his parents Susan Bailey Pope and Dick Pope.

Services will be held at Christ Church, Ponte Vedra, Monday, May 6 at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to FACTrelief.org with a designation for Campbell (Spot) Clarke.

