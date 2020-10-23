Hoppe
Richard Robert Hoppe, 78, of Orange Park, FL, passed away on September 17, 2020.
Richard was a Navy veteran and everyone's handyman. He was always looking for something positive in any situation and never lost his sense of adventure.
Richard was preceded in death by his spouse, Cynthia Charlene Hoppe; parents, Robert and Delores Hoppe, and brother, David Hoppe.
Richard is survived by his fiance', Frances Jones, of Orange Park; daughters, Mary Robin (Eric), Sabrina, and Joyce; stepchildren, Melissa and Michael; grandchildren, Heather, Cortney, Brandon Robert, Stephanie, Jamie, Phoebe, Lydia, and Collin; great-grandchildren, Gabby, Julian, and CJ Robert; brothers, Barry Hoppe and Donald (Lupe) Hoppe.
