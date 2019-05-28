Scheldt

Dick passed away May 24, 2019 at Chester County Hospital.

Dick was born in 1926 in Marinette, WI, the only child of Yhalmar G. and Kathryn Siebert Scheldt. He spent most of his early childhood in Bastrop, LA and moved to Jacksonville, FL at age 12. Dick graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1943, and later enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving as an infantryman in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He subsequently entered Georgia Institute of Technology under the GI Bill, and graduated with honors with BS and MS Degrees. Upon graduation in 1950 he started a 38 year career with the DuPont Company. Dick was located in Seaford, DE; Kinston, NC; Camden, SC; and Wilmington, DE and had a varied career in manufacturing, corporate recruiting, labor relations, equal opportunity, engineering and human resources activities. At retirement, he was Personnel and Employee Relations Division Director for Fabricated Products and Automotive Products Departments.

Dick had many interests. He was a leader in Confraternity of Christian Doctrine at the Parish and Diocesan levels, President of Junior Achievement of Delaware, Trustee of the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation, Board Member and President of Tullamore Civic Association and Board Member of Crosslands Residents Association. Dick sang in church choirs, loved music, sports (particularly baseball, basketball, and golf), and was a watercolor painter. After retirement in 1988 he served for several years as assistant Catholic Chaplain at Gander Hill Prison in Wilmington and was co-founder of the "New Beginning" program. This activity helps inmates identify behaviors heading to incarceration and to adopt changes in behavior to become productive members of their communities.

Dick was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He was pre-deceased by his wife Joan Delores Young to whom he was married for 20 years, wife Betty (Elizabeth L. Littlefield) to whom he was married for 40 years, and stepson James Dallett. He is survived by daughters, Kathryn Scheldt, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Janet Walley of Decatur, GA, Susan Kann of Decatur, GA; sons, Richard Scheldt, Jr. of Gallatin, TN and Christopher Scheldt of N. Muskegon, MI; stepdaughter, Deborah DeCicco of Jaffrey, NH; stepson, Richard Dallett of Battlecreek, MI; and 11 grandchildren as well as 4 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 6-8 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, May 29, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 East Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA 19382 at 10 am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Dick's name to the Ministry of Caring, 506 N. Church St. Wilm. DE 19801 or Kendall Crosslands Retirement Community, PO Box 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348.

