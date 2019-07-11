Services Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel 4801 SAN JOSE BLVD Jacksonville , FL 32207 (904) 737-7171 Resources More Obituaries for Richard Skinner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Skinner

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Skinner

Richard G. Skinner, Jr., MD, an innovator in the medical community, died on July 7, 2019 at the age of 98.

Born January 21, 1924, Dick grew up on Pine Street in the Avondale neighborhood of Jacksonville, and spent his life committed to the medical welfare of children in his hometown. A graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, he went on to college at Emory University. When WWII started during his studies, he enlisted in the army and the military put him through Emory Medical School around the clock. He graduated in three years. Of this experience he said, if you didn't maintain a B average, you went to the front line. It was a compelling stimulus.

After graduation from medical school in 1945, Dr. Skinner completed his Internship in Baltimore at University Hospital. His Pediatric Residencies were at Harriet Lane Home and Johns Hopkins Hospital, then Baltimore City Hospital. It was in Baltimore where he met his future wife of 60 years, Ann Fields (deceased), who was attending the University of Baltimore Medical School. They moved to Jacksonville and created an office out of a tiny two-bedroom house on Atlantic Blvd. Dr. Skinner began Children's Medical Group in 1951 with Drs James Walker and Al Bowers, the first pediatric group on the southside of Jacksonville.

The needs of the children of Jacksonville inspired Dr. Skinner's community service. He said if he saw a problem, he worked to create a solution and this shaped his career. He was President of the Mental Health Assn, a founding member and President of the Board of Directors of Jacksonville Country Day School, a member of the Board of Directors of the Visiting Nurses Assn, the Children's Services Board, Hope Haven, Jacksonville Children's Commission, a member and President of Meninak Club of Jacksonville, on the Board of Trustees of The Community Foundation, LISC, and Chairman of the Polio Advisory Committee.

In his practice, Dr. Skinner identified early learning disabilities in children and young adults that weren't being addressed in Jacksonville. He started a one on one tutoring program for children with learning disabilities. This was later adopted by the public-school system and was the inspiration for the Bright Start program at Nemours.

He was a tireless champion of children and his commitment was lasting. Professionally, he was a life member of the Duval County Medical Society, Florida Medical Assn, Southern Medical Assn, American Medical Assn, and President of the Florida Pediatric Society for two years. He was Vice-President of the Duval County Medical Society and Chief of Pediatrics of Hope Haven Hospital for sixteen years, as well as Founder and President of Pedicraft, Inc for two decades. He was honored by having two buildings in Jacksonville named for him: Richard G. Skinner, Jr., MD Children's Medical Services Bldg., and an addition to Hope Haven Clinic for children, The Richard G. Skinner, MD Bldg.

Dr. Skinner exhibited great intellectual and creative curiosity: he was an avid reader, he loved music, art, travel, and forestry. He participated in a weekly art group for the last twenty years, was a supporter of the Jacksonville Symphony and a member of the Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Assn. Dr. Skinner traveled around the world with his wife and family. He joined a canoe group, "The River Rats", and with his wife, explored most of the scenic creeks and rivers of Florida and beyond. He loved camping, hiking, and taking horse treks into the wild areas of the US with his family.

He is survived by three children and their spouses, two sons Richard (Pattie) and Allen (Debra) Skinner, and a daughter Dorothy (Nick) Palmer, and nine grandchildren: Nicholas, Daniel, Alexander, Oliver, Greta, Claire, Drake, Davis and Parker. His family is grateful for the kind services of his caregivers over the years. He was much loved and a day didn't go by that someone in the family wasn't stopped to hear how Dr. Skinner had saved their lives.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24th, at the Riverside Presbyterian Church, 849 Park St, Jacksonville, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Richard G. and Ann F. Skinner Advised Fund, c/o The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida, 245 Riverside Avenue, Suite 310, Jacksonville, Florida, 32202 or www.jaxcf.org.

Dr. Skinner loved his hometown.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 11 to July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries