|
|
Stich
It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Stich announces his passing after a brief illness, on September 25, 2019, at the age of 74. Richard is survived by his wife Jackie, daughter Corrin, granddaughter Paisley, mother Betty Stich, sister Sandra Tauton, all of Jacksonville, Florida, brother David and sister-in-law Kathy Stich of Tallahassee, Florida and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard was predeceased by his father, William B. Stich of Jacksonville.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m., at the Church of the Redeemer, Anglican, 4815-200 Executive Park Court in Jacksonville with Reverend Bill Driscoll officiating. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make a memorial contribution to the Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257, or a .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019