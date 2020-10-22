Thorburn, Jr.
Richard "Sonny" C. Thorburn, Jr. passed away in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday, October 19, 2020. Richard was born on October 19, 1931 in Brockton, Massachusetts and was reared in Whitman, Massachusetts. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954 and attended Florida State University. He lived his entire adult life in Jacksonville and retired from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in 1994. Richard was predeceased by his parents and brother, Everett E. Thorburn. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie L. Hobson; grandsons, John Andrew Thorburn Spence and Steven Richard Thorburn Spence; sister, Jean Porter, many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Arlington Park Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. 32211, 904-744-8422.
