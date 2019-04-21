JOHNSON

Richard Wayne Johnson, 69, passed away peacefully April 15, 2019. He was a retired Battalion Fire Chief with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Division. Richard was a Jacksonville native and the son of Raymon and Ruby Powell Johnson. He had a great love of baseball and played from the time he was a boy on many teams in Lake Forest, and at Ribault High School the year they were the State Champions in 1968. He went on to earn an AA Degree and attended the University of Florida. Richard joined the Jacksonville Fire Department in 1972 and went on to serve for 33 years.

He is survived by his parents, Raymon and Ruby Johnson, his beloved wife: Angie Tekin, son: Matthew W. Johnson, sister: Donna Arn, his aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, cousins and other family and especially his many close friends and fellow firefighters. He was preceded in death by his son, Cameron W. Johnson.

There will be a visitation at 12:00 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233 followed at 1:00 pm by a Graveside Funeral Service. A special Thank You from the family to Community Hospice and to the JFRD Retired Firefighters Association. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Hoods for Heros 904-541-8257 or www.hoodsforheroes.org

Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary