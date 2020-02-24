|
|
Murphy
Richard Wells Murphy of Jacksonville, FL went home to the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on February 23, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital -Riverside. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years Joan (Stringer) Murphy.
His greatest joys in life were his church and his family. He is survived by his 5 stepchildren, Gael Gerard, Karen Craig, James (Anne) Corrigan, Candace Knight, and Stephanie (Gary) Doski. He also loved his 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
He was a long-standing and very active member of the San Jose Catholic Church to which he was fully devoted to the service of Christ. In his final years, he enjoyed the company and daily care of his stepdaughter Stephanie Doski, and her husband Gary, as well as their daughters Keeley, Faith, and Aubrey.
As Rick's final act of kindness, he was an organ donor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 29th at San Jose Catholic Church 3619 Toledo Road Jacksonville, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020